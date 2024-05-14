Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 5
For a fifth straight game in the series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, Jamal Murray is listed on the injury report.
The Denver Nuggets have officially listed Jamal Murray as questionable in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals due to a left calf strain.
Murray had struggled heavily throughout Game 1 and Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves but seemed to have found his footing again more recently. In Game 3, Murray put up 24 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals on 52% shooting from the field. In Game 4, Murray put up 19 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals on 47% shooting from the field.
While Jamal Murray has improved his play recently in the series, his overall stats throughout it remain incredibly low by his standards. Throughout the Western Conference Semifinals, Jamal Murray is averaging 17.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals on 40/35/100 shooting from the field.
If the Denver Nuggets want to have any chance of defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves and moving on to the Western Conference Finals, they'll need a good game from more than just Nikola Jokic. The team will need repeat performances from both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon in Game 5.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
