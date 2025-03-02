Jaylen Brown's Honest Statement After Celtics-Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets battled against the Boston Celtics in a marquee matchup that lived up to the expectations everyone was hoping for.
Boston did a tremendous job of containing Nikola Jokic and making his teammates carry the team, but it was also the depth of the Celtics that won them the game. Denver's bench scored 11 points, while Boston's scored 28 points despite being shorthanded.
After the game, Celtics star Jaylen Brown addressed the big win over the 2023 NBA champions.
"Defensively, I thought we were good tonight, kept them around 100," Brown said on the ABC broadcast. "Offensively, we got some good looks... D-White made some big plays, made some big shots, we just made good shots, played good basketball. D-White, big time player, makes big time shots tonight, he made some good looks, got us over the hump."
Brown entered the game questionable, and it wasn't even certain that he'd play. For him to put up 22 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds on 40/50/89 shooting is a tremendous performance for a shorthanded Celtics team.
When the Celtics lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, it was almost guaranteed that they'd come out with a vengeance against the Nuggets on Sunday. Unfortunately for Denver, that's exactly what happened, and Boston's defense and bench completely showed up on Sunday.
