Jaylen Brown's Taunt Against Denver Nuggets Star Goes Viral

The Boston Celtics beat the Denver Nuggets twice in Abu Dhabi

Farbod Esnaashari

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots between Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots between Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics played two NBA preseason games in Abu Dhabi. Neither team overextended their starters in this two-game series, but there were some exciting plays from Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown, and several others.

Boston won both games in Abu Dhabi, defeating Denver 107-103 on Friday and 130-104 on Sunday. Reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown had 21 points in just 23 minutes in the second game of this mini series.

One of Brown’s eight baskets on Sunday came over Nuggets star Jamal Murray. Bullying Murray to the basket and finishing over him, Brown pulled out the “too small” taunt.

This post from the official Celtics account tallied over 66,000 views. While it is just the preseason, NBA fans are excited to see this level of competition back.

The Celtics also included this clip in a post on Instagram that went viral.

Via Celtics: “Pure…DOMINATION 😤"

This post has over 433,000 views on Instagram. Coming off an NBA championship, Brown and the Celtics look good so far in preseason. 

While Murray was on the wrong end of this highlight, he did score 11 points in just 18 minutes. This was an improvement from the preseason opener when Murray scored just three points on four field goal attempts. Denver Nuggets fans, it's only preseason, so remember to breathe.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

