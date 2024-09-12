Jayson Tatum Claims He Will Win MVP Over Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA and the three MVP awards he has in the last four seasons proves that. Jokic has been named Most Valuable Player in 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2023-24. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid won the 2022-23 MVP award.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has never won the MVP award, but thinks this next year will be the year for him.
During his recent book tour in New York for his new children's, Celtics star Jayson Tatum went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. It was there that Fallon asked him a series of fun questions including who he thinks will win the MVP award next season.
"Who do you predict will be the NBA's next MVP?" Fallon asked Tatum.
"Can I say myself?" Tatum replied.
"Yes, you can say yourself Jayson Tatum. Yes. Why not."
Jayson Tatum has played at an MVP level for years now, but still doesn't have an award in his resume. He finished 12th in MVP voting in 2019-20, sixth in MVP voting in 2021-22, fourth in 2022-23, and sixth in 2023-24.
In the year he finished fourth, Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Celtics. He finished behind MVP winner Joel Embiid, second place Nikola Jokic, and third place Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win next year's MVP award and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is also expected to be a strong candidate for the award.
