Jayson Tatum Sends Strong Message to Critics After Celtics-Nuggets
Despite winning an NBA Finals and Olympic Gold Medal within just a few months of each other, the criticism around Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum continues as figures in the media break down just what his impact is. So far this season, Tatum has been able to put those critics on notice with his play.
In 34 games played this year, Tatum is averaging 28.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.3 steals as he has the Celtics in the second seed in the Eastern Conference. While averaging career-highs in rebounds and assists in addition to being a top-five scorer this season, Tatum took to social media after Boston's Tuesday night win over the Denver Nuggets to address the criticism he's received over the last year.
In a post to his personal Instagram account showing of highlights and other photos, Tatum captioned the post "'SoFtesT SuPeRstar in CeLtiC HiStoRy' 😅."
The use of alternating capital and lowercase letters refers to him taking a jab at the media members who have called his game soft over the years. As long as Tatum can continue this level of player and reach the 65-game threshold, he'll more than likely earn his fourth All-NBA First Team selection at the end of the season.
But just like it was with Stephen Curry, who didn't win a Finals MVP until his fourth championship, fans and media alike will look to Tatum to lead Boston to another title and earn the individual accolade as well.
