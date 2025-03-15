JJ Redick Makes Bronny James Decision for Lakers-Nuggets
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Denver Nuggets in a massive game with both regular season and playoff implications.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, they're going to be incredibly shorthanded going into the game, missing both LeBron James and Luka Doncic in the game. Additionally, the team is missing Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, and numerous other players.
As a result, the Lakers only have 10 players listed as available with no injuries to be reported against the Nuggets.
With how few amount of players the Lakers have available against the Nuggets, JJ Redick revealed that the team will play every single player in uniform, including Bronny James. Redick pulled Bronny from the G League and he is no longer listed on the injury report, so it seems like there's a chance he'll get meaningful minutes against the Nuggets.
Bronny last appeared for the team on March 4th against the New Orleans Pelicans, logging four minutes and scoring two points. He's appeared in 18 total games this season but has been making his mark in the G League with a 17.4 points-per-game average across 16 games.
Tip-off between the Nuggets and Lakers is set for 9:30 p.m. EST, with there being a chance Bronny sees some action Friday night as eight Lakers are listed as out.
There's a chance that Bronny could have one of the most meaningful moments in his NBA career on Friday night.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers