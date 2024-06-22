JJ Redick's Former Teammate Gets Honest on Lakers Coaching Job
While JJ Redick should be celebrating becoming a first time NBA head coach, he also has one of the most unenviable jobs in the league - being head coach of the Lakers. It's a job that will be evaluated very unfairly, and his former teammate DeAndre Jordan agrees.
During the newest episode of Podcast P by Wave Sports, DeAndre Jordan gave his honest opinion on JJ Redick becoming the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. DeAndre admitted that no one is ever ready to become a head coach, but JJ is a very smart individual.
"In my opinion, no head coach is ready to be a head coach when it's that time," DeAndre said. "I think it's kinda like you get baptized by fire and you kinda just go with the flow. However, I do believe that JJ is a very smart guy, he knows the game, he's knowledgeable, he does know how to communicate with different players and different backgrounds and skill sets."
As prepared as JJ Redick may be, DeAndre Jordan knows that his former teammate won't be evaluated fairly as head coach of the Lakers. He's not going to be given the same patience that other first-year head coaches will get.
"The Lakers' job, is a tough job in my opinion. That team won 17 championships, they are expected to win. They hold everybody to a high standard. They're not going to treat him like a first year, first coaching experience head coach. No, you're expected to come here and win, and that's it."
Regardless of the difficulty, DeAndre Jordan believes that JJ Redick can handle the pressure of being head coach of the Lakers. He just hopes that Redick won't do well against the Nuggets.
"JJ went to Duke, had a lot of pressure his entire career," DeAndre said. "Defied a lot of odds. I think he's up for the challenge. I just hope that whenever they play the Nuggets that he doesn't succeed. I gotta be honest. I'm rooting for JJ, I hope he does well."