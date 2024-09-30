Kevin Durant, NBA Superstars React to Tragic Passing of Dikembe Mutombo
The NBA world lost a once-in-a-lifetime athlete today in Dikembe Mutombo. At only 58 years old, Mutumbo tragically passed away from brain cancer. His passing affected not only his peers but the NBA superstars of today's era as well.
Joel Embiid was one of the many NBA superstars who spoke up about Mutombo's passing, calling him a role model both off and on the court.
"It's a sad day," Joel Embiid said. "Especially, for us Africans and really the whole world. Other than what he's accomplished on the basketball court, I think he was even better off the court. He's one of the guys that I look up to as far as having an impact."
Kevin Durant revealed that while he wasn't incredibly close with Mutombo, his presence still brightened every room that he was in. Mutombo was special enough as a person to be that light for others.
"Dikembe Mutombo was an iconic figure in the basketball world as I was growing up," Durant said. "Then having the opportunity to play against him in the NBA and meet him at different events and just see the type of person he was. It reinforced there are great people walking around here regardless of status, regardless of how successful you are, he still remained true to who he was as a person... That's a huge loss, if you ever met Dikembe he just brightened up the whole room."
While Karl-Anthony Towns is still shaken up over getting traded to the New York Knicks, he still broke his social media silence to pay tribute to Mutombo.
"We lost not only one of the best basketball players ever, but one of the best human beings we have ever seen," Towns said. "Huge loss for the world and the NBA family. Rest in peace"
Losing any NBA legend is a heartbreaking moment, but at only 58 years old, Dikembe Mutombo was far too young.