Kevin Durant's Final Injury Status for Nuggets-Suns
The Phoenix Suns were headlining many trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline with talks centered around the availability of superstar forward Kevin Durant. The Suns opted to keep Durant next to co-star Devin Booker, despite Phoenix's underwhelming 26-25 record through 51 games.
The Suns now head into a big matchup against the Denver Nuggets at home on Saturday. The Nuggets are 33-19 and have won five consecutive games, improving to third place in the West. While the Suns have disappointed this season, they are a dangerous, star-studded team that could give Denver fits on Saturday.
Unfortunately for the Suns, they are set to be shorthanded against the Nuggets on Saturday. The Suns have ruled out Durant for the marquee matchup with a left ankle sprain.
Durant joins Bradley Beal on Phoenix's sideline for Saturday's game, and starting guard Grayson Allen will be a game-time decision. The Suns will certainly be missing some key pieces against the Nuggets, who are also dealing with a plethora of injuries.
Durant, a 15-time NBA All-Star, is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season with efficient 52.4/39.8/82.7 shooting splits. The superstar forward is set to miss his 13th game of the season so far and is getting eerily close to being ineligible for postseason awards.
The Suns are just 2-10 without Durant this season, setting the Nuggets up for a favorable matchup on Saturday night.
