Key Starter Aaron Gordon Unexpectedly Downgraded for Nuggets-Pelicans
After losing three straight, the Denver Nuggets have bounced back to win back-to-back contests before returning home from a five-game road trip. In their first games back in Ball Arena, the Nuggets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans twice in three days.
The Pelicans have been struggling, losing five straight games heading into Monday's matchup in Denver.
With all the trade madness happening around the NBA, the Nuggets can ill afford to lose games like Monday's matchup against the 12-win Pelicans. Many teams in the West are getting stronger, so the Nuggets must capitalize on home games against weaker opponents.
Unfortunately for this Nuggets squad searching for an easy win, they have a few key players injured and could be a bit shorthanded for Monday's matchup. With Russell Westbrook and Payton Watson already ruled out, another starter was surprisingly added to the injury report.
Standout forward Aaron Gordon has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's matchup due to right calf injury management, despite not having an injury designation on Monday morning.
Gordon, 29, is averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season with 52.1/41.0/79.5 shooting splits. As a versatile 6-foot-8 forward, Gordon has become a key contributor for Denver on both ends of the court.
Gordon has already missed 21 games this season, and the Nuggets will likely need him to take on an intimidating Zion Williamson defensive assignment on Monday against the Pelicans.
The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans face off at 9 p.m. EST on Monday.
