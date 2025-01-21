Inside The Nuggets

Key Starter Listed on Injury Report for Nuggets vs 76ers

The Denver Nuggets have updated their injury report against the Philadelphia 76ers

Liam Willerup

Oct 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15), point guard Jamal Murray (27) and guard Christian Braun (0) celebrate a play on the court against the Brooklyn Nets during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets found themselves in a rough spot at the start of December, holding an 11-10 record following an embarrassing loss to the NBA's worst team the Washington Wizards. While rumors circulated and fans called for a trade of one of their key players, they've turned it around and boast a 15-6 record since then.

While the MVP-caliber play of Nikola Jokic continues to drive this team, as he enters tonight seeking a fourth-consecutive triple-double, the supporting cast has been a significant proponent as well. Heading into tonight's contest against the struggling Philadelphia 76ers, the Nuggets are hopeful one of their top contributors will clear his recent designation.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murra
Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite appearing in the last 15 games for the Nuggets, starting guard Jamal Murray appeared on the recent injury report for Denver listed as probable with left calf tightness. While Murray has struggled to stay on the floor for the Nuggets since his fourth season, he's currently on track to play 70 games for the first time since 2018-19.

Playing a career-high in minutes per game this year (enters today at 35.9), Murray is averaging 20.1 points per game despite seeing regression in his shooting percentages from last year. Regardless, Murray remains the team's number two option behind Jokic and has proven himself as a top playoff performer.

Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM EST in Denver against the Philadelphia 76ers, as an update will be provided on Murray's final status.

Published
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

