Key Starter Listed on Injury Report for Nuggets vs 76ers
The Denver Nuggets found themselves in a rough spot at the start of December, holding an 11-10 record following an embarrassing loss to the NBA's worst team the Washington Wizards. While rumors circulated and fans called for a trade of one of their key players, they've turned it around and boast a 15-6 record since then.
While the MVP-caliber play of Nikola Jokic continues to drive this team, as he enters tonight seeking a fourth-consecutive triple-double, the supporting cast has been a significant proponent as well. Heading into tonight's contest against the struggling Philadelphia 76ers, the Nuggets are hopeful one of their top contributors will clear his recent designation.
Despite appearing in the last 15 games for the Nuggets, starting guard Jamal Murray appeared on the recent injury report for Denver listed as probable with left calf tightness. While Murray has struggled to stay on the floor for the Nuggets since his fourth season, he's currently on track to play 70 games for the first time since 2018-19.
Playing a career-high in minutes per game this year (enters today at 35.9), Murray is averaging 20.1 points per game despite seeing regression in his shooting percentages from last year. Regardless, Murray remains the team's number two option behind Jokic and has proven himself as a top playoff performer.
Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM EST in Denver against the Philadelphia 76ers, as an update will be provided on Murray's final status.
