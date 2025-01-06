Lakers and Nuggets Named in New Bradley Beal Trade Rumor
With one of the most talented cores in the entire NBA, the Phoenix Suns have fallen far short of expectations as they have lost seven of their last eight. Building around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, in theory, should be one of the easiest jobs in the league, but Phoenix has screwed it up completely.
Amid a four-game losing streak, the Suns are reportedly moving three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the bench, alongside standout center Jusuf Nurkic.
Removing an All-Star guard from the starting lineup usually does not end well for either the player or the team, as we could now be counting down the days until Beal is no longer a Phoenix resident.
This is not the first time Beal was at the forefront of trade rumors, as he had waived his no-trade clause in the 2023 offseason to be shipped from the Washington Wizards to the Suns to form a "big three" with Booker and Durant.
With a no-trade clause still in his contract, Beal has complete control of where the Suns send him if he ultimately wants out of Phoenix.
With a trade in his control, his potential destinations have initially been narrowed down to three teams: LA Lakers, Miami Heat, and Denver Nuggets.
While LA and Miami seem to be any star's preferred trade destination, Denver being listed certainly makes things interesting. Everything about Beal should be intriguing for the Nuggets, except for the $160 million remaining on his contract.
The 31-year-old guard is averaging 17.8 points on 39.2% shooting from deep, and would actually be a major help for this Nuggets squad lacking serious shot creation. While it is challenging for any team to trade for a player with that massive contract, the idea of Beal's talent in Denver is something to monitor ahead of February's deadline.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player