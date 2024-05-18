Lakers Champion Gives Controversial Advice for Stopping Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is arguably the most unstoppable player in the NBA. For the past few seasons, no one has had a real way to stop him and all have just hoped to slow him down.
One of the last players to actually slow Nikola Jokic down was Lakers champion Dwight Howard. While Dwight no longer players in the NBA anymore, he still believes he has the secret to stop the three-time NBA MVP. Some may agree with the advice, while others may think it's awful.
"Start Naz Reid next game and send doubles at Joker whole game," Howard said after Game 5.
There's arguably no better team suited to beating the Denver Nuggets than the Minnesota Timberwolves. After shockingly forcing a Game 7, it feels like Minnesota has figured out the secret to defeating the Nuggets. With an injured Jamal Murray on the court, the Timberwolves have essentially dared anyone not named Nikola Jokic or Aaron Gordon to beat them.
Minnesota's strategy worked like a charm in Game 6. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon were a combined 13/26 from the field, while the rest of the team was 13/60. The strategy isn't necessarily foolproof, but it worked when the Wolves took the gamble. If anything, it's a far better strategy than starting Naz Reid and letting Aaron Gordon get a career-high in the process.
