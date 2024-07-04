Lakers Draft Pick Makes Bold Statement About Denver Nuggets

Reporter: “Best NBA player of all time?”



Dalton Knecht: “Kevin Durant.”



Reporter: “Best basketball team of all time?”



DK: “ Denver Nuggets.”



Reporter: “Who’s winning the 2025 NBA Finals?”



DK: “Whatever team I’m on.” 👀



