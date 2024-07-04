Lakers Draft Pick Makes Bold Statement About Denver Nuggets
Every Laker fan is excited about the team's newest draft pick Dalton Knecht. Drafted 17th overall out of Tennessee, no Laker fan was expecting they'd have the chance to draft him. In one of Knecht's first interviews as a Laker, he made a very surprising statement about the Denver Nuggets that may make some Lakers fans unhappy.
During an interview with SLAM Online, Dalton Knecht was asked who the greatest NBA team of all time was, and he gave a very surprising answer.
"Denver Nuggets."
Knecht didn't explain why he believed the Denver Nuggets were the greatest team of all time, but it's honestly very puzzling. The Nuggets have only won one championship in their organizational lifetime, while the Lakers have won 17.
For what it's worth, Dalton Knecht went to high school in Colorado and went to college in Northern Colorado for two years. So his affinity for the Denver Nuggets could come purely from where he grew up.
At Tennessee, Knecht was actually a very proficient scorer. He averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 46/40/77 shooting. He's a very developed college player, spending three years as an NCAA Division 1 athlete, and he's already 23 years old. One could definitely argue that Knecht will be one of the steals of the NBA draft to watch out for.
