Lakers Legend Makes Tremendous Nikola Jokic Statement
Throughout the season, most people in the NBA would have unanimously voted Nikola Jokic as the best player in the league. Now that Jokic is out of the playoffs, some people have swayed on that opinion and voted Luka as the best - not James Worthy.
During a recent episode on The Dan Patrick, Lakers legend and NBA champion James Worthy gave the ultimate compliment to Nikola Jokic. Not only did he call him the best player in the league, but he also claimed that Jokic is a combination of Kareem and Magic in one.
"Who is the best player in the NBA right now, I would have to say Jokic," Worthy said. "The Joker from Denver. Three-time MVP, he's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, all wound in one. He can do it all. What he does most of all, besides his individual play, he makes his teammates so much with his passing ability. He puts his hands up and he moves people out of the way, and before you know it, he's in a threat area.
It wasn't just Jokic's individual play that Worthy is a fan of, but his ability to make his teammates better.
"I have not seen a touch like that since Kareem," Worthy said. "He doesn't have a sky hook, but he has a jump hook. If the ball touches the rim, it's usually going in. I like his attitude, his preparation, his team work, and ability to get his team gathered."
People may forget about how dominant Nikola Jokic is during this offseason since he's no longer the reigning NBA Finals MVP, but make no mistake, he's still the best player in the NBA.
