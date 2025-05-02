Lakers Legend's Message to Nikola Jokic for Nuggets-Clippers Game 7
On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets lost a massive Game 6 against the LA Clippers. For the first time all season, Nikola Jokic somehow looked human, as he only scored 25 points in 41 minutes.
In the first half, it looked like Denver was going to eliminate the Clippers, until LA suddenly responded with a massive 32-point third quarter. After the game, Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O'Neal had a message for Jokic while speaking on Inside the NBA.
"Joker has to send a message in Game 7 to Ivica Zubac. 'Okay, you had four blocks this game, but you can't stop me.' A lot of times they play him single coverage," Shaq said. "You want him to dominate, you want him doubled so the others for Denver can get opened. They're definitely going to be pumped up."
Shaq went on to add that Jokic needs to prove that he's the best big man in the world against Ivica Zubac.
"But Joker has to punish this young man. Yes, he's a fine defender, but you're the best big man in the league, you have to show all of the big men, I don't care what you do, single coverage, double coverage, triple coverage, this is Game 7, you're not stopping me."
Both the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers are no strangers to Game 7s. Last season, the Nuggets lost a Game 7 at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals.
