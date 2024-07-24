Lakers Player Makes Big Russell Westbrook Statement
Russell Westbrook may not have had the greatest tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, but despite that, some of his former teammates still hold him in very high regard.
In a social media interview with FIBA, Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was asked to name his all-time starting five with his personal teammates. His answer: Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, LeBron James, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Anthony Davis.
"Russ at one, Brad at two, Bron at three, KP at four, and AD at five," Hachimura said.
While some modern fans may scoff that Russell Westbrook is the best point guard that Rui Hachimura has ever played with, it's important to note that the two were teammates on the Washington Wizards.
As a member of the Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.7 assists, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 44/32/66 shooting from the field. Ever since that season, Russell Westbrook has never quite had the same impact on the court, but he's been on far more stacked teams.
The Denver Nuggets don't need Russell Westbrook to be a triple-double machine. What they do need from Westbrook is the ability to bring consistent energy on the floor, and alleviate some responsibilities from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The biggest question mark will be Westbrook's ability to space the floor with the Denver Nuggets, which is something the team will definitely need.
