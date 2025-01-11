Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Trade for $215 Million Star
Not too long ago, it was widely reported that the Denver Nuggets were looking to add a high-powered offensive player to their team. The names included the likes of Zach LaVine and Brandon Ingram, and while it seems like there was legitimate interest, it may have stalled.
According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, there was 'light momentum' for LaVine to get traded to the Denver Nuggets, but they've stalled. However, they're not completely off the table. Here is the exact excerpt from Cowley's article.
"The Sun-Times reported last month that there was 'light momentum' in trade talks with Denver, and while they weren’t completely taken off the table they have stalled," Cowley said. "A source also said that there was early-season talk about LaVine and the Lakers, but the puzzle didn’t have the right pieces at the time. With Los Angeles moving the D’Angelo Russell contract a few weeks ago for Dorian Finney-Smith, the puzzle was all but thrown in the garbage."
Things have changed a bit for the Nuggets since that initial December report, with the team now being the fourth seed and only 1.5 games out of the third seed and three games out of the second seed. Despite the recent success, the team is still not where they want to be.
While it's premature to say if the Nuggets should re-engage in Zach LaVine trade talks, it's clear LaVine has also improved his value tremendously since then. If Denver could acquire LaVine by only giving up Michael Porter Jr., it may be an avenue worth re-exploring.
