LeBron James' Honest Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson Statement

Lakers star LeBron James had some high praise for Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Knicks' Jalen Brunson

Grant Mona

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Lebron James (6) and Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) before a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Lebron James (6) and Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) before a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Nikola Jokic and LeBron James have had multiple playoff battles and a recent matchup in the 2024 Olympics, but the two have always respected one another. Jokic's Denver Nuggets beat James' Los Angeles Lakers in their previous two playoff matchups, and the Lakers advanced to the NBA Finals after defeating Denver in the bubble in 2020.

The Nuggets lost in seven games in the Conference Semifinals to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a hard-fought battle between two of the game's greatest players and playmakers, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Jokic averaged 28.4 points and 13.9 rebounds per game in the series, but the Nuggets fell short.

LeBron James and Steve Nash talked on "Mind The Game" and discussed how teams are forming around playmakers rather than one-dimensional superstars in today's league.

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"If you get a young Nikola Jokic or a young Jalen Brunson and when you get them, it takes time, to see how they shape out to now be able to say 'this is how we're going to play'," James said of the two stars.

He continued to talk about how the Knicks have been constructed, saying, "The New York Knicks have built around Jalen Brunson on what his style is...gritty guys, tough guys, long wing guys and its allowed him to be special in what he does...being able to score the ball, get to the free throw line...he's a three-level scorer."

Brunson's Knicks are down 0-2 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, but without Brunson's ability to play-make and score tough shots down the stretch of games, New York would not be in the position it is in.

With the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, the Knicks have built a complete team around Brunson.

Published
Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

