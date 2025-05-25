LeBron James' Honest Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson Statement
Nikola Jokic and LeBron James have had multiple playoff battles and a recent matchup in the 2024 Olympics, but the two have always respected one another. Jokic's Denver Nuggets beat James' Los Angeles Lakers in their previous two playoff matchups, and the Lakers advanced to the NBA Finals after defeating Denver in the bubble in 2020.
The Nuggets lost in seven games in the Conference Semifinals to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a hard-fought battle between two of the game's greatest players and playmakers, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Jokic averaged 28.4 points and 13.9 rebounds per game in the series, but the Nuggets fell short.
LeBron James and Steve Nash talked on "Mind The Game" and discussed how teams are forming around playmakers rather than one-dimensional superstars in today's league.
"If you get a young Nikola Jokic or a young Jalen Brunson and when you get them, it takes time, to see how they shape out to now be able to say 'this is how we're going to play'," James said of the two stars.
He continued to talk about how the Knicks have been constructed, saying, "The New York Knicks have built around Jalen Brunson on what his style is...gritty guys, tough guys, long wing guys and its allowed him to be special in what he does...being able to score the ball, get to the free throw line...he's a three-level scorer."
Brunson's Knicks are down 0-2 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, but without Brunson's ability to play-make and score tough shots down the stretch of games, New York would not be in the position it is in.
With the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, the Knicks have built a complete team around Brunson.
