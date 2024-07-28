LeBron James' Honest Statement After Team USA's Win Over Nikola Jokic, Serbia
After a perfect 5-0 record in their Showcase Games, USA Basketball stayed perfect with a win over Serbia in their Paris Olympics Group Play opener. Led by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, Team USA was able to take down Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and the rest of Serbia's talented roster.
Speaking on the NBC broadcast after the game, James was asked about playing with Durant, saying, "We just bring out the best in one another. We're very seasoned to the FIBA games... to have KD on our side, to have KD on my side is a treat for sure."
On how Team USA can continue to improve, James added, "We're gonna get better with our turnovers. Obviously we're trying to make the right play, so you can never exclude that. But it's some of the careless turnovers we had that we can give ourselves even more possessions offensively. We'll be better coming up on Wednesday."
James finished with 21 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in the win over Serbia. It was an all-around game for James, who is able to thrive in this role with Team USA where he is relied upon to do a little bit of everything.
This loss for Serbia came down to an inability to survive with Nikola Jokic off the court. Finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals, Jokic played well. Serbia played Team USA even in Jokic's minutes, but was outscored by 26 points in the minutes he sat.
