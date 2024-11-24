Inside The Nuggets

LeBron James Makes NBA History in Lakers vs. Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made NBA history against the Denver Nuggets.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
LeBron James has already done enough in his career to establish himself as arguably the greatest player in basketball history. Now in his 22nd season in the NBA, James continues to play at a high-level.

Heading into tonight's game versus the Denver Nuggets, James is having a great all-around season averaging 24.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists in 15 appearances this year. He's already the leading scorer in NBA history with 40,834 points and counting. Tonight, he was able to climb yet another points record as he chases another championship ring.

Via NBA: "Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in NBA history with 1,500+ 10-PT GAMES!"

With his performance tonight, James was able to complete his 1,500th career game of 10 points or more. Now at 1,500, James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players in NBA history to reach that mark. James now is nine 10-point games away for tying Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the list.

While James has never been a player known for being primarily a scorer, with his best season average being 31.4 points, this accomplishment speaks to the longevity and consistency of James over his career.

Given James is only 10 double-digit performances away from passing Kareem on the list, it won't be long before he claims the top spot. Without any injuries for James, he could hit that mark before the end of the calendar year.

