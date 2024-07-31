Inside The Nuggets

LeBron James Makes Olympics History in USA vs. South Sudan

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made USA Basketball history

Joey Linn

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA forward LeBron James (6) looks on during the third quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena.
Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA forward LeBron James (6) looks on during the third quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
After defeating Serbia in their Paris Olympics opener, USA Basketball has a rematch with South Sudan on Wednesday. Defeating South Sudan 101-100 in a Showcase Game earlier this month, Team USA knew they would need to be much sharper in this rematch in order to stay unbeaten on the summer.

Led by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, this Team USA roster is one of the best ever assembled. Still playing at an elite level, James made history on Wednesday, joining Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony as just the third player in USA Men's Basketball history with at least 300 Olympic points.

Both Anthony and Durant are USA Basketball legends. While Durant is still dominating the Olympics, Anthony has been retired from basketball for a few years. That said, the former Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks star has some of the best Team USA performances in the program's history.

Anthony still holds the USA Basketball record for most points in a single game, scoring 37 against Nigeria in 2012.

After spending eight seasons with the Nuggets, Anthony was traded to the Knicks in 2011. Anthony was a four-time Olympian with USA Basketball (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016), spending his first two Olympic runs as a member of the Nuggets, and the last two as a member of the Knicks.

Close friends with James, who now joins him on this historic USA Basketball list, Anthony was selected third overall in the 2003 NBA Draft that James went first to the Cleveland Cavaliers in. Both basketball legends, James and Anthony are two of USA Basketball's greatest players - along with Durant who also continues adding to his legacy.

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

