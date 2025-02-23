LeBron James NBA History in Lakers-Nuggets
Many fans got excited about the Los Angeles Lakers adding Luka Doncic because of what the 25-year-old superstar will provide for their future, but the storied franchise still has arguably the best player of all time on their team. Despite being 40 years old, LeBron James continues to dominate.
In Saturday's road win over the Denver Nuggets, James went for 25 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks on 11-19 shooting from the field. While this was a fairly regular game for James, it ended up being a historic night.
Per StatMamba, James passed the NBA legend Michael Jordan for the most 25-point games after turning 40 years old in league history, with 12.
Going into Saturday's game, James was averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists while shooting 51.6% from the field. In year 22, James continues to be one of the top players in the league, and his age has not shown as much as people would have expected.
James was selected to his 21st consecutive All-Star Game this season, as his longevity in this league has been unmatched. While James is producing his lowest scoring output since his rookie year, the 40-year-old superstar has been able to dominate the game in every other way possible.
James passed Jordan's record just 54 days after turning 40, making another argument for himself in the GOAT conversation.
