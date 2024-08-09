LeBron James Reveals Carmelo Anthony's Message to Him During Paris Olympics
Denver Nuggets and Team USA basketball legend Carmelo Anthony saw his name circulating the news a lot on Thursday, as Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry came within one-point of his historic 37-point game against Nigeria in 2012. With 36 points in Thursday's semifinals win over Serbia, Curry turned in the second-highest scoring game at the Olympics in Team USA history.
Anthony was court-side for this game, as he also got to see his close friend LeBron James record his second Olympic triple-double, becoming the first player to do so. In an Instagram story post after the game, James revealed Anthony's message to him.
"You said 'Gotta get it done the hard way.' I heard you loud and clear my brother," James wrote.
Anthony was traded to the New York Knicks in 2011 after spending eight seasons with the Nuggets. A four-time Olympian with USA Basketball (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016), Anthony spent his first two Olympic runs while a member of the Nuggets, finishing his historic USA Basketball career as a member of the Knicks.
An all-time great Olympian for Team USA, Anthony has been very supportive of them during their run in Paris.
James and Anthony were both members of the 2003 NBA draft, with James going first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Anthony going third overall to Denver.
