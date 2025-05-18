LeBron James Sends Message Before Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
The biggest game of the NBA Playoffs so far goes down on Sunday, with the Denver Nuggets traveling to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. With the winner set to advance to face the Minnesota Timberwolves with a chance at the NBA Finals, neither side will go down easily.
On top of that, the series features two of the league's leading MVP candidates, with Denver's Nikola Jokic and OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While both players may want to win the award, it's clear that they want to get this game first and foremost. Ahead of tip-off, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent a message as fans around the world tuned in.
"Best 2 words in SPORTS… GAME 7!!!!!!" James shared on his X account. As someone who has played in his fair share of Game 7s, James knows just how high the stakes are for a game like this. While his most important Game 7 of his career was to complete a 3-1 NBA Finals comeback, this Sunday's contest should still bring the entertainment.
Perhaps the biggest storyline for this Game 7 is Aaron Gordon, as he earned the start for Denver despite being listed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. An injury that typically takes weeks to recover from, he sent a message to his team that he's willing to do what it takes to win.
Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. EST, with the winner expected to be the favorite to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.
