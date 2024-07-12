Luka Doncic Beats Nikola Jokic for Major Award
After his NBA championship and Finals MVP award in 2023, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was widely considered the best player in the league. Jokic made history that postseason, becoming the first player in NBA history to lead a playoff run in total points, rebounds, and assists. Doing so en route to Denver’s first championship in franchise history, Jokic was special.
While he was unable to follow his Finals MVP award with another championship, Jokic did win league MVP this past season. Eliminated in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver did not defend their title, but they project to be back in the mix next season.
A 2024 ESPY nominee for best NBA player, Jokic lost the award this year to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
Doncic led his Mavericks to an NBA Finals appearance where they lost to the Boston Celtics. Like Jokic last season, Doncic led the 2024 playoffs in total points, rebounds, and assists. This was a special run for Doncic and the Mavericks, but they came up short against a dominant Celtics team.
It will be fun to watch the battle between Jokic and Doncic for best player in the world next season. These two are widely considered the two best players in basketball, and it is hard to argue against either one being at the top of that list.
