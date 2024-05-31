Luka Doncic Joins Nikola Jokic, LeBron James on Historic NBA List
Luka Doncic absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. He's had his ups and downs throughout the playoffs, but he's largely been dominant throughout the postseason. So much so, that Doncic has made some history in the process.
Doncic became only the fourth play ever to record 450 points, 150 rebounds, and 150 assists in a single postseason. The only other players to accomplish the feat were Nikola Jokic in 2023, LeBron James six times throughout his career, and Larry Bird in 1987. The stat itself speaks to the greatness of LeBron James to do it six times throughout his career.
Throughout the NBA playoffs, Doncic has averaged 28.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 1.6 steals on 43/33/81 shooting from the field. In all honesty, Doncic's shooting numbers and scoring have been far worse throughout these playoffs than they were during the regular season. It's strange to say, but he's played worse than his regular season averages. What his numbers do speak to, is actually the greatness of Kyrie Irving and just how well-balanced this Dallas Mavericks team is. In every series, numerous role players from PJ Washington to Maxi Kleber to Daniel Gafford have all had moments to win individual games.
The Dallas Mavericks now face off against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals next week, in a series that's guaranteed to crown a first-time NBA champion. Boston opens the series as the favorites, but this Mavericks team can not be counted out.
