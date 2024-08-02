Luka Doncic's Emotional Reaction to Former Teammate’s Retirement
Rudy Fernandez might not be the most well-known name in the NBA, but in the Euroleague, he's an absolute legend. Fernandez played for Real Madrid from 2012-2014; from 2015-2018, he was Luka Doncic's teammate.
Luka Doncic reacted to Fernandez's emotional retirement on Instagram today, by showing him some love in a post.
While many know Luka Doncic for being a superstar on the Dallas Mavericks, his professional career began overseas at Real Madrid. Since day one, Rudy Fernandez has been his mentor and longtime friend. Even after leaving the Euroleague, the two have publicly joked with each other and praised one another.
As an NBA player, Rudy Fernandez spent four seasons in the league. He was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers from 2008-11, and a member of the Denver Nuggets from 2011-2012. His four-year career averages were 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals on 40/36/84.
Despite Fernandez's short tenure in the NBA, he's represented Spain in the Olympics for 24 years and won nearly every single award imaginable in the Euroleague. Fernandez is a 3x EuroLeague champion in 2015, 2018, and 2013, EuroCup champion, FIBA EuroChallenge champion, All-FIBA EuroCup Guard of the Year, FIBA Intercontinental Cup champion, and a two-time silver medalist.
The basketball world outside of the NBA is an entirely different one than fans know in America. Make no mistake, one of the greats retired today, and Luka Doncic will be the first to appreciate him.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement