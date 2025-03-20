Inside The Nuggets

Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status for Lakers vs Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced Luka Doncic's status against the Denver Nuggets

Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night for a huge matchup between two Western Conference powerhouses.

The Lakers have won two consecutive games heading into Wednesday's matchup, but their last loss was against the Nuggets last week. In that game, the Lakers were playing without Luka Doncic and LeBron James, but LA is set on getting revenge on Wednesday.

After being listed as questionable due to an ankle sprain, the Lakers have upgraded Doncic to available against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Since getting traded to the Lakers, Doncic has gotten back to his MVP-caliber self. In 15 games with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 26.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.9 steals, but has even taken his game to another level since James went down with an injury.

In his last four games without James, Doncic is averaging 30.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 2.3 steals, creating a hypercharged backcourt alongside Austin Reaves to keep LA afloat while James recovers from a groin strain.

The Nuggets are 2-1 against the Lakers so far this season, but Doncic only suited up for the one game LA won. In that game, Doncic scored 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists on 10-22 shooting from the field and 4-9 from beyond the arc.

The Lakers and Nuggets are set to tip off at 10 p.m. EST in LA on Wednesday.

