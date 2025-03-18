Luka Doncic's Honest Statement on Upcoming Lakers-Nuggets Game

Inside The Nuggets

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers might not have LeBron James available for their upcoming contest against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, but they are more than capable enough of coming away with a win with their backcourt pairing of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Over his last five games, Reaves has proven himself as a legit third option, averaging 28.0 points and 7.6 assists during that stretch. As for Doncic, he's shown enough during his playing career for fans to know he's capable of carrying his team to a win by himself. Looking toward their contest against the Nuggets, Doncic shared some thoughts on facing such a talented team.

"The team that has [Nikola] Jokic on it is always dangerous," Doncic shared after the Lakers win over the San Antonio Spurs. "With him on the court, there's always danger. It's hard to play against him. He knows all the tricks...It's a challenge for us, and it's fun. We like challenges."

Regarded as two of the top European talents in the NBA, Jokic and Doncic both impact the game in similar ways with how they can score and play make at a high level. It will also be Doncic's third time facing the Nuggets since arriving in Los Angeles, as he's split the two prior meetings.

The regular season series finale returns to Los Angeles on Wednesday, with the Lakers and Nuggets set to tip-off at 10:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

