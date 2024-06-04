Magic Johnson's Heartfelt Message to Aaron Gordon After Brother's Passing
The NBA world was shocked when Drew Gordon, brother of Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of 33. While Aaron Gordon has been grieving, there's been an outpouring of support from NBA players past and present.
NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Magic Johnson went on Twitter to share a heartfelt message to Gordon following the tragic loss of his brother Drew.
"Continued condolences and prayers for the Gordon family following the loss of son, brother, husband, father, teammate and friend to many, Drew Gordon. Drew is the older brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon and a former professional basketball player himself. 🙏🏾"
It's hard to believe the unfortunate circumstances that have happened to members of the Nuggets roster this season. Michael Porter Jr.'s family had a series of unfortunate incidences, and the passing of Gordon's brother still seems hard to believe. The Nuggets posted their own statement on Twitter as well.
"The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon. Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones. Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time."
Drew Gordon was one of the most beloved figures within the NBA family. Hopefully, Aaron Gordon can find some sort of solace throughout this offseason and incredibly difficult time.
