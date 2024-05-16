Inside The Nuggets

Major Injury Update Before Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be getting Mike Conley back from injury

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley missed Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets with a calf injury. The loss of Conley was huge for Minnesota, as the veteran point guard is a key piece to what they do offensively. 

It was reported on Thursday by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Conley is expected to make his return to the court for this win or go home Game 6 against Denver. The Nuggets have won three-straight games in this series after dropping the first two games, and lead Minnesota 3-2 entering Game 6. The Timberwolves are trying to force a Game 7, which would be back in Denver, and a healthy Conley would certainly go along way towards making that happen. 

It is unclear if there will be any restrictions on Conley if he is able to go, but according to Charania, it seems that the veteran guard is going to do all he can to play in this game. Minnesota will have to find a way to get momentum back on their side, as it is currently all with the defending champions.

It had been an impressive playoff run for Minnesota up until these last three games, as they went undefeated in their first six games. The Timberwolves will have to get back to that in Game 6 if they want their season to continue.

