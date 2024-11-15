Massive Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are heading to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans for the first game of their regular season series matchup. The Nuggets have won their last five games and unfortunately for the Pelicans, New Orleans have lost their last five. The Nuggets have no intentions to break either streak tonight, regardless of who is listed on the injury report.
The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett.
Nikola Jokic is currently listed as questionable due to personal reasons, Aaron Gordon is still out with his right calf strain but is making progress on a return, Vlatko Cancar is questionable with a right ankle sprain, DaRon Holmes II is listed as out due to a repair of his Achilles tendon, Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way G League contract, and Jalen Pickett is out on a G League assignment.
The Pelicans also have a lengthy report with seven players listed: Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, Karlo Matkovic, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, and Zion Williamson.
Jose Alvarado was recently listed as out with a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is out with a lower back strain, Herbert Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Karlo Matkovic is out on a G League assignment, CJ McCollum is out with a right adductor strain, Dejounte Murray is out with a left-hand fracture, and Zion Williamson is out with a left hamstring strain.
The Denver Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
