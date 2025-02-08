Inside The Nuggets

Massive Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Farbod Esnaashari

Dec 1, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets could potentially be very shorthanded as they face off against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Fortunately for Denver, Phoenix is on the second night of a back-to-back, on a rest disadvantage, and could be shorthanded themselves.

The Nuggets have seven players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Vlatko Cancar, Peyton Watson, and DaRon Holmes II.

Jamal Murray is questionable with left knee inflammation.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray
Feb 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts in the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook is out with a left hamstring strain.

Aaron Gordon is probable with right calf injury management, Michael Porter Jr. is questionable with left hamstring tightness, Vlatko Cancar is out with left knee surgery rehabilitation, Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain, and DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.

The Phoenix Suns have six players listed on their injury report: Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Jalen Bridges, Cody Martin, and Vasilije Micic.

Kevin Durant is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant
Feb 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Bradley Beal is questionable with left great toe soreness, Grayson Allen is questionable with left knee soreness, Jalen Bridges is out with illness, Cody Martin is out with a trade pending, and Vasilije Micic is out with a trade pending. Devin Booker is listed as available.

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns face off at 9:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.

