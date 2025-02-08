Massive Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets could potentially be very shorthanded as they face off against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Fortunately for Denver, Phoenix is on the second night of a back-to-back, on a rest disadvantage, and could be shorthanded themselves.
The Nuggets have seven players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Vlatko Cancar, Peyton Watson, and DaRon Holmes II.
Jamal Murray is questionable with left knee inflammation.
Russell Westbrook is out with a left hamstring strain.
Aaron Gordon is probable with right calf injury management, Michael Porter Jr. is questionable with left hamstring tightness, Vlatko Cancar is out with left knee surgery rehabilitation, Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain, and DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.
The Phoenix Suns have six players listed on their injury report: Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Jalen Bridges, Cody Martin, and Vasilije Micic.
Kevin Durant is questionable with a left ankle sprain.
Bradley Beal is questionable with left great toe soreness, Grayson Allen is questionable with left knee soreness, Jalen Bridges is out with illness, Cody Martin is out with a trade pending, and Vasilije Micic is out with a trade pending. Devin Booker is listed as available.
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns face off at 9:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
