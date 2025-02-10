Massive Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are currently sitting on a league-high six-game winning streak, and they look to host the Portland Trail Blazers in their second regular-season meeting on Monday night.
In the prior meeting, Nikola Jokic put up 34 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 1 steal on 72/67/100 shooting splits, but the Nuggets ultimately fell short to the Trail Blazers, when Anfernee Simons made a buzzer-beater layup.
It's worth noting that Portland is a completely different team right now, winning eight out of their last ten games.
The Nuggets may be at a disadvantage Monday as they have seven players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson.
Jamal Murray is listed as PROBABLE with left knee inflammation.
Russell Westbrook is OUT due to a left hamstring strain.
Aaron Gordon is probable with right calf injury management, Michael Porter Jr. is questionable due to left hamstring tightness, Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery rehabilitation, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain.
The Trail Blazers have six players listed on their report: Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle, Sidy Cissoko, Justin Minaya, Kris Murray, and Robert Williams III.
Jerami Grant is QUESTIONABLE due to right knee soreness.
Matisse Thybulle is out with a right ankle sprain, Sidy Cissoko is out due to his two-way contract, Justin Minaya is out due to his two-way contract, Kris Murray is questionable with a left quad contusion, and Robert Williams III is questionable with right knee soreness.
The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
