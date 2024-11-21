Mavericks Announce Luka Doncic Injury Update Before Nuggets Game
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic played 30 minutes in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. This came after a one-game absence against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which was the first contest Doncic had missed all season.
Scoring 26 points in the win over New Orleans, Doncic had his most efficient shooting game of the season, making 10 of his 16 field goal attempts. While this was a good sign that the star guard could be feeling healthier, an update from the team revealed he is going to miss some time.
Via Mavs PR: “The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI revealed a right wrist sprain for guard Luka Dončić. Dončić sustained the injury during the Mavericks’ game against New Orleans on Tuesday. Dončić will be reevaluated in one week.”
This announcement comes right before the Mavericks are scheduled to face the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Pending the status of Nikola Jokic, who has missed the last three games due to personal reasons, this game could be missing the two biggest stars.
Dallas has been playing much better, winning three-straight games to pull above .500 on the season at 8-7. The Western Conference is incredibly competitive, and any stretch of games without Doncic for the Mavericks will be tough to sustain. That said, Kyrie Irving has been playing at a very high level this season, and will have an opportunity to step up in the absence of his star teammate.
As for the Nuggets, they will have to take advantage of facing a Mavericks team that will be without its best player on Friday.
