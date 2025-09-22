Michael Malone Gets Brutally Honest About Nuggets Exit
The Denver Nuggets were having another incredible season in 2024-25, holding a 47-32 record with just three games left in the regular season. Sure, the Nuggets descended from their 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns, but backed by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, they were simply gearing up for the playoffs.
However, the Nuggets made a shocking decision 79 games into the season, as they fired head coach Michael Malone just before the playoffs. The Nuggets proceeded to promote David Adelman to interim head coach before giving him the full-time position this offseason.
Malone reflects on getting fired
During a recent interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Malone was asked if he wants to get back into coaching, but he is much more cautious after his experience with the Nuggets.
"It's definitely something I'd love to get back in," Malone said about coaching. "I still have a bad taste in my mouth with how things ended in Denver, and I’d love to go out on my own terms. With that being said, what I’ve learned over my many years in this league is how important it is to go to work every day with people you care about, trust, respect, and who are all pulling in the same direction."
Malone shocked many fans this offseason when he opted to join ESPN's coverage of the NBA as an analyst for the 2025-26 season rather than return to the coaching scene, but he makes a fair point.
"So, when I have a chance to go back into the NBA, I just want to make sure I’m working with a group of people who are like-minded, share a common vision, and are willing to do whatever it takes to make that vision become a reality," Malone continued. "If that situation pops up, I would love to get back on that sideline."
Malone's impact in Denver
It was very unfortunate when Malone was fired, not only because of the shocking timing of it, but also because of what he had done for the Nuggets franchise.
Malone spent ten seasons in Denver, where he took the franchise from a fringe playoff team to a champion. In 2023, the Nuggets won their first NBA title in franchise history, prominently led by their player-coach duo of Nikola Jokic and Michael Malone.
Malone led the Nuggets to seven consecutive playoff appearances and eight straight winning seasons, but the team felt like they reached its ceiling with him. Now, all Nuggets fans hope that Malone can find another coaching job, as he deserves to be leading a team in the NBA.