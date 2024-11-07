Michael Malone Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement After Nuggets-Thunder
The Denver Nuggets have lost some of their firepower from their 2023 NBA title run, but building around superstar big man Nikola Jokic is certainly one of the easier challenges a front office can have.
Through eight games this season, the Nuggets are 5-3 and Jokic is averaging a career-high 28.8 points and leading the league with 13.5 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game. The star center has been on a tear to begin his 2024-25 campaign, but the concerning depth has been put on a pedestal.
The Nuggets added nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook this offseason to help out their second unit, but the veteran point guard has emerged as a valuable starter recently.
Denver head coach Michael Malone had nothing but praise for Westbrook following a strong showing in their win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“He cares man, he’s so invested in this team and what he’s bringing to this team, and he’s so hard on himself," Malone said about Westbrook. "I love that I can coach a guy like Russell Westbrook any day because he’s a competitor, and he’s a tough dude, and I want him in my foxhole."
Westbrook shined against his former team on Wednesday, dropping 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists against OKC.
The Nuggets move to 3-0 with Westbrook in the starting lineup, headlined by the huge win over the priorly-undefeated Thunder. Westbrook's role has elevated intensely in the last three games with Jamal Murray sidelined, so it will be interesting to see what Malone does with the rotation once his standout point guard returns.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List