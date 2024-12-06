Michael Malone’s Brutally Honest Statement After Nuggets-Cavaliers
The Denver Nuggets came into tonight's game looking to set themselves up with a solid win over a very strong competitor in the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since November 17 the Nuggets have been inconsistent in how they play. They have won one game and lost the next, since this time period and have been unable to win multiple games in a row since November 10.
Nikola Jokic did his best to pull the Nuggets to a victory by securing a triple-double, totaling 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field. However, the Nuggets still fell to the Cavaliers with a final score of 126-114.
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone met with members of the media for his postgame interview and spoke candidly about his team when asked about playing the best teams.
"We're not even close, I mean they are 19-3, 20-3 now for a reason," said Malone. "We are a team that is trying to find themselves, I think that's fairly obvious tonight. They are a superior team across the board. I think everybody has to own where they are at, where we're at. I think it's important for all of us and it starts with me as a head coach, to really look in the mirror and say what can I do better how can I help this team more? We have to get back to playing we basketball for each other."
The Nugget's next game will be against the Washington Wizards on December 7. A game that could be seen as a must-win for the Nuggets and win on a decisive note.
