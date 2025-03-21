Michael Malone's Honest Nikola Jokic Injury Statement vs Lakers
No matter who ends up winning the NBA MVP this season, there's no denying that Nikola Jokic's value to the Denver Nuggets can't be overlooked. Even though the team has plenty of talented players like Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon, they might not even be a playoff team in the Western Conference without him.
It showed on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, as the Nuggets fell 120-108 without Jokic playing. In the eight games Jokic hasn't played this season, the Nuggets hold a 3-5 record. Before Wednesday's game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone shared just how important Jokic's availability is to the team.
"The last 10 years Nikola Jokić has played the 2nd most games in the NBA…so if Nikola is not playing, it’s not because he’s sitting, it’s not because he needs rest," Malone told the media before Wednesday's game. "It's because he’s hurt & he’s trying to play through things that most wouldn't.”
Even though fans and media have challenged Jokic's passion for the game of basketball at times, Malone silenced that and clarified that he tries to go above and beyond to ensure he can be on the court for his team. Given his status as a three-time and potential four-time MVP, it shows up in his game.
While the Nuggets could use Jokic now as they try to hold their spot at the top of the Western Conference standings, Denver needs to keep him healthy for when the playoffs come around and it matters most.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers