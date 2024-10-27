Michael Malone's Honest Statement on Denver Nuggets Starting 0-2
The Denver Nuggets dropped their second game of the season on Saturday, falling to the LA Clippers by a final score of 109-104. This was the Clippers' first win of the season and unfortunately for the Nuggets this was their second loss putting them at 0-2 to start the season.
Despite a phenomenal performance by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who tallied 41 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block on 54/58/75 shooting splits for the night, the Nuggets weren't able to clinch the win in this exciting battle. The Clippers were led by guard Norman Powell who put up 37 points on 66% shooting.
After the game Nuggets head coach Michael Malone got honest about the Nuggets' performance against LA and their start to the season.
"This is not the start that we wanted but it's our reality, so embrace it and let's try and go on the road and find our rhythm and try and get this sh---y taste out of our mouth," Malone said. "For who we are and where we're at, there are no silver linings or moral victories. We've got to get a win, and we we'll get there. I promise you that."
The Nuggets head out on the road for their next three games where they look to turn things around, starting with the Toronto Raptors on Monday, October 28 7:30 PM EST.
