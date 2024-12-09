Michael Malone’s Strong Russell Westbrook Statement After Nuggets-Hawks
After years of being considered well past his prime and nearing retirement, the Denver Nuggets took a chance on nine-time All-Star and 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook in the offseason.
While Westbrook has not been playing at an MVP level like he used to, the 36-year-old veteran has been a valuable backup point guard for this Nuggets squad looking to get back into title contention.
The Nuggets have struggled so far this season, falling to 12-10 despite superstar center Nikola Jokic having one of the best statistical years in NBA history. With desperation to find some help around the three-time MVP, the Nuggets have needed guys like Westbrook to step up, and the experienced point guard has delivered.
Coming off a disappointing loss to the Washington Wizards, the Nuggets went into the second leg of a back-to-back to face the Atlanta Hawks on the road. The Nuggets escaped Atlanta with a 30-point win, as Hawks star point guard Trae Young scored just 15 points on 6-13 shooting with 4 turnovers.
Following Sunday's win over the Hawks, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone praised Westbrook for his stellar defense on the Atlanta star.
"I've got to give a lot of credit to Russell Westbrook," Malone said. "His defense on Trae Young was outstanding."
Malone has been Westbrook's biggest fan this season, heavily appreciating everything the veteran does on both sides of the ball. Westbrook started for just the fifth time this season on Sunday, dropping 9 points and 11 assists, shooting an efficient 4-6 from the field.
As the Nuggets look to make a push in the competitive Western Conference, Westbrook will ultimately be a huge X-factor.
