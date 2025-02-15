Michael Malone's Strong Statement on Nikola Jokic Making History
There aren't enough words to say how many times Nikola Jokic has made NBA history this season. Time after time, he's somehow recording massive triple-doubles in just three quarters.
While some NBA fans may be taking what Jokic does for granted, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone isn't one of those people. In fact, he wants to make sure that everyone understands just how special Jokic truly is.
"Somebody showed me a stat the other day that Nikola Jokic's stats through three quarters," Malone said. "Through three quarters, no one else in the NBA has playing four quarters. Just think about that. There are really good players in this league, but there is one great player in my eyes."
The most amazing part about Jokic to Malone is just how humble the superstar is about it all. Even though Jokic is top three in points, rebounds, and assists, he doesn't want any individual credit for what he's doing.
"What Nikola does to be top three in points and rebounds and assists, top five in steals. The efficiency is just incredible," Malone said. "Nikola is incredible. I mean, I don't know what else to say, that guy is just incredible. And what's most rewarding about it, being around him is that he doesn't want or care to get any credit."
If there's one thing Michael Malone wants fans to take away from his passion, it's that no one should be taking Nikola Jokic for granted.
"Please, let's never, ever, ever take Nikola's greatness for granted," Malone said. "We are witnessing history every single night."
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers