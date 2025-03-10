Michael Porter Jr. Makes Nuggets History vs Thunder
The Denver Nuggets had possibly their toughest game of the season on Sunday afternoon, taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. The Thunder are undoubtedly the best team in the Western Conference top to bottom, but the Nuggets gave them a good fight for 36 minutes.
Unfortunately for the Nuggets, after three quarters, things got ugly. The Thunder outscored the Nuggets by 21 in the fourth quarter to seal their 127-103 victory, ending the Nuggets' hopes of a road upset.
The Nuggets had some strong performers, but young forward Michael Porter Jr. really shined on the big stage. Porter Jr. dropped 24 points and 15 rebounds on 10-19 shooting from the field and 3-8 from beyond the arc, reaching a historic mark.
Porter Jr. has now totaled 806 career three-pointers through six seasons and has made the second-most three-pointers in Nuggets franchise history, trailing only star teammate Jamal Murray. With his three made shots from beyond the arc on Sunday, Porter Jr. passed Will Barton on the historic list.
The Nuggets drafted Porter Jr. 14th overall in 2018, and besides some injury concerns, the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter has been incredible. Porter Jr. missed his entire rookie season due to injury and played just nine games in 2021-22, but when healthy, has been a game-changer.
Porter Jr. is averaging 18.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season, 50.8% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc. Porter Jr. is the ultimate floor spacer to complement superstar center Nikola Jokic. The 26-year-old forward making the second-most three-pointers in franchise history through just 329 regular season games is incredible and proves his value for this team.
