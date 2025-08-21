Michael Porter Jr. Reveals NSFW Message from Nikola Jokić After Nuggets Trade
Michael Porter Jr. has clearly been bored this offseason.
Following his sixth season with the Denver Nuggets, the sharpshooting forward was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal featuring Cameron Johnson. Since then, he's made frequent podcast appearances covering a myriad of topics.
“Think about it," he said, speaking on sports gambling and his brother Jontay's struggles. "If you can get all your homies rich by (saying): 'Yo, bet $10,(000) on my under ... this one game I'm (going to) act like I got an injury.' And they all get a (little) bag?... Some people come from nothing and they think like that.”
Porter's latest soundbite was arguably the most revealing.
"It was tough saying goodbye to my teammates," Porter said of the July trade — the first of his career, "but that's the nature of the sport. We're going to stay in touch."
Last season, Porter averaged 18.2 points, 2.1 assists, and seven rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field. He played a crucial role in Denver's playoff run, but wasn't able to will it to a Game 7 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs.
He now hopes to leave a positive impact in Brooklyn on a team with a long road ahead. As for the Nuggets, however, he wasn't the only one feeling nostalgic about his departure.
Jokic's NSFW Message To Porter Jr.
Shortly into his segment, the forward shared the final message he received from Nuggets star Nikola Jokić via a team group text. "Wrap it up out there in NYC," Jokić wrote. "Make sure you wear a condom out there."
Jokić isn't an expressive type, but his message to Porter is certainly telling of his locker room demeanor around his teammates. And if nothing else, it reveals his perception of Porter.
Given the forward's loquacious summer, perhaps Jokić isn't far off.