Michael Porter Jr.’s Replacement on Nuggets Predicted to Breakout With Nikola Jokic
The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a rebuild, and their top assets have been coveted for a few years now. While their athletic big man, Nicolas Claxton, has been at the center of trade conversations for what feels like an eternity, sharpshooter Cameron Johnson was finally moved.
Johnson was acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the massive Kevin Durant trade in 2023. Mikal Bridges was moved before the 2024-25 season in a trade to the New York Knicks, but Johnson stuck around as the Nets' first option on offense.
Johnson has always been one of the best shooters in the league, even in Phoenix, but he averaged 18.8 points per game on an excellent 47.5 percent shooting and 39 percent from three-point range.
The Nuggets Load Up In The Offseason
Bringing in Johnson in exchange for longtime Nugget Michael Porter Jr. made sense for Denver.
They moved off of Porter Jr.'s contract and brought in a younger player with much more upside in Johnson to fill his role.
Outside of that deal, they also improved their depth significantly, bringing back fan favorite Bruce Brown, signing shooter Tim Hardaway Jr., and trading for backup center Jonas Valanciunas.
Denver is sure to be at the top part of the Western Conference standings with their successful offseason, and Johnson could be a massive part of that.
What Johnson Brings To Denver
A new story by Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes revealed each NBA team's biggest riser and faller ahead of the 2025-2026 season, and Cameron Johnson was given high expectations.
"We don't fully grasp the degree to which Nikola Jokić brings out the best in his teammates. If we're going to tag MPJ as a faller for the Nets because he's no longer getting spoon-fed setups from the three-time MVP, we also have to acknowledge the flip side: Cam Johnson is going to get the cleanest looks of his life," Hughes wrote.
"Given the comparative depth advantage Denver has over Brooklyn, Johnson might not be able to top last year's 18.8 points per game. But he's a great bet to up his efficiency en route to the most complete season of his career," he continued.
The Nuggets' offense is centered around ball movement and player motion because of superstar Nikola Jokic's elite passing ability.
Johnson is amongst the league's best in terms of shooting off movement, and his ability to cut to the basket and find open spots on the floor will allow him to capitalize on Jokic's passing.
Related Articles
• Nuggets Champion Throws Fire at Lakers With Recent Comments
• Nikola Jokic Reunites With Luka Doncic in Heartfelt Viral Moment
• NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings News