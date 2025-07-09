Michael Porter Jr.'s Heartfelt Message to Nuggets After Nets Trade
The Denver Nuggets made a huge move this offseason, sending Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson. It was a brilliant move for Denver, one that saved them over $17 million, which allowed them to sign Tim Hardaway Jr., Bruce Brown, and trade for Jonas Valanciunas, giving the team depth they've desperately needed.
Porter was an important part of the team that won a championship in 2023, but the five-year, $179 million contract extension he signed in 2021 was hampering the team's ability to improve and maximize Nikola Jokic's title window.
Porter released a YouTube video on Wednesday, discussing his thoughts on the trade, how he found out about it, and more. As part of that, he sent the following message to the Nuggets and their fans.
“I want to start off by expressing my gratitude to the Nuggets' organization... I am so appreciative of the way we play. We ended up winning a championship. But I do feel like my ceiling in Denver kind of plateaued.”
He also spent a lot of time thanking Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, the only two players who were there for Porter's entire Nuggets tenure, Mike Malone for helping him grow up, all of the training and medical staff, the front office that drafted him, and many more people.
He is excited for his next chapter in Brooklyn, where he will probably have the ball in his hands a lot. The Nets are not expected to be a good team, and they're going to try and rehab his value as best as they can to try and trade him again as an expiring contract.
