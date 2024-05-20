Michale Malone Blasts Reporter With NSFW Rant After Game 7 vs Timberwolves
No one expected the Denver Nuggets to lose Game 7 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home after being up 20 points. Somehow, it happened. Somehow, the defending NBA champions and three-time NBA MVP have been eliminated.
It's a moment that's going to take the Denver Nuggets and their fans to recover from, but clearly, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has not recovered from it. After the dramatic Game 7 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Michael Malone was asked if it was hard to process the loss after being up 20 points. His response was very unexpected.
"Next question man," Malone said with disgust. "The season's over. That's what's hard. F**k being up by 20. The season's over. You don't understand that. The season's over, it's hard. Stupid ass questions."
Tonight's Game 7 loss was one of the most uncharacteristic Nuggets loss they could have possibly had. This was a team that prided itself on late-game execution, keeping its foot on the gas, and taking care of business. Instead, the team had a 20-point collapse in the second half and couldn't stop the Timberwolves at all in the second half.
It was very clear that playing Nikola Jokic 47 minutes in Game 7 had its toll. While he may have put up 34 points, 19 rebounds, and 7 assists, he was completely gassed by the time Naz Reid checked in for Karl-Anthony Towns in the fourth quarter. From that moment on, it was over.
