Minnesota Timberwolves Make Injury Announcement Before Nuggets Game
After a blockbuster trade sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in the offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves have regressed after making a 2024 Western Conference Finals run.
The Wolves acquired Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in the deal, but are a disappointing 23-21 through 44 games and do not seem nearly as well-rounded as last season.
Minnesota now heads into a huge home matchup on Saturday, hosting three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the red-hot Denver Nuggets. Minnesota's depth has been a concern all season, and a new unfortunate injury update is sidelining one of their new additions for Saturday's matchup and beyond.
After suffering a toe injury in their loss to the Golden State Warriors last week, the Timberwolves have announced a significant Donte DiVincenzo injury update.
"The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on guard Donte DiVincenzo, who suffered a left great toe injury on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the end of the Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors game:
While seeking a second opinion, DiVincenzo was evaluated by Dr. J. Chris Coetzee at Twin Cities Orthopedics for a stress fluoroscopy of the left great toe per the recommendation of Dr. Richard Ferkel at Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Robert Anderson at OrthoCarolina. The exam showed a stable turf toe injury with a partial tear of the plantar ligament, not requiring surgery. DiVincenzo will be re-evaluated in three weeks, and further updates of his progress will be provided when available."
DiVincenzo's production has taken a dip since last season with the Knicks, averaging 11.0 points and 3.6 assists per game in his new bench role. DiVincenzo has already been sidelined the past four games, as rookie guard Rob Dillingham has received more opportunity in the lineup.
With DiVincenzo set to miss at least the next three weeks, the Timberwolves will be slightly shorthanded when hosting the Nuggets on Saturday.
