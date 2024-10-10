Minnesota Timberwolves Player's Russell Westbrook Statement is Trending
Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook has some of the most impressive individual accomplishments in NBA history. A nine-time All-Star and 2017 league MVP, Westbrook is also the all-time leader in triple-doubles (199).
Entering his 17th NBA season, Westbrook ranks ninth all-time in assists (9,468) and 24th all-time in points (25,211). Westbrook will turn 36 years old in November. The future Hall of Fame point guard is at the stage of his career where teammates and opponents grew up watching him.
Speaking about this during an interview with GQ Sports, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte Divincenzo said he wears No. 0 because of Westbrook who is his favorite NBA player of all-time.
This was from an interview uploaded to YouTube on October 10, but it has been trending on X on Thursday. TheWestbrookEra on X shared the video, and this post has over 30,000 views and 1,000 likes.
"Donte DiVincenzo says Russell Westbrook is his favourite player of all time and the reason why he wears #0 Inspiration."
DiVincenzo is one of several NBA players who call Westbrook their favorite player of all-time. One of the most electric players ever, Westbrook has a large fanbase that he regularly expresses his appreciation for.
“Man, just thank you," Westbrook said to his fans after the 2023 playoffs. "I can’t say enough how appreciative I am of people that support me through ups and down, and understanding that I’m human like anybody else.”
Westbrook has averaged 21.7 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.1 rebounds in 1,162 career NBA games. The veteran point guard looks to compete for his first championship this season with the Denver Nuggets.
